MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Raises Holdings in Intuitive Machines, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNR)

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in shares of Intuitive Machines, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNR – Free Report) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,187 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,566 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in Intuitive Machines were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Machines by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,047,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,503,000 after buying an additional 1,017,706 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Machines by 99.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,220,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,170,000 after buying an additional 609,118 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Machines by 3,991.5% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,161,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,102,000 after buying an additional 1,133,581 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Machines by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,125,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,437,000 after buying an additional 191,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Machines during the 4th quarter valued at $9,133,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LUNR shares. Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on Intuitive Machines from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Intuitive Machines in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Barclays started coverage on Intuitive Machines in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Intuitive Machines in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Intuitive Machines from $21.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.06.

NASDAQ:LUNR opened at $11.43 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.33. Intuitive Machines, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.15 and a twelve month high of $24.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 1.32.

Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $62.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.07 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intuitive Machines, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kamal Seyed Ghaffarian sold 161,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.10, for a total transaction of $1,948,293.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,494,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,286,692.80. This trade represents a 4.40% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Peter Mcgrath sold 72,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $866,016.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 366,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,401,888. This represents a 16.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 271,090 shares of company stock valued at $3,106,565 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 73.68% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Machines, Inc designs, manufactures, and operates space products and services in the United States. Its space systems and space infrastructure enable scientific and human exploration and utilization of lunar resources to support sustainable human presence on the moon. The company offers lunar access services, such µNova, lunar surface rover services, fixed lunar surface services, lunar orbit delivery services, rideshare delivery services to lunar orbit, as well as content sales and marketing sponsorships; and orbital services, including satellite delivery and rideshare, satellite servicing and refueling, space station servicing, satellite repositioning, and orbital debris removal.

