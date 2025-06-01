Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) Shares Bought by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE – Free Report) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 437,753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,985 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Myers Industries were worth $4,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Myers Industries by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,383,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,354,000 after acquiring an additional 96,400 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Myers Industries by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,586,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,520,000 after acquiring an additional 167,894 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Myers Industries by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,563,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,257,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Myers Industries by 824.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 887,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,801,000 after acquiring an additional 791,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Myers Industries by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 842,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,299,000 after acquiring an additional 9,664 shares in the last quarter. 90.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Myers Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

MYE stock opened at $12.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $474.00 million, a P/E ratio of 30.19 and a beta of 1.08. Myers Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.06 and a 52 week high of $17.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $206.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.80 million. Myers Industries had a net margin of 1.88% and a return on equity of 14.75%. On average, research analysts expect that Myers Industries, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. Myers Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 192.86%.

Myers Industries announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to reacquire up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Myers Industries, Inc engages in distribution of tire service supplies in Ohio. It operates through two segments, The Material Handling and Distribution. The Material Handling segment offers pallets, small parts bins, bulk shipping containers, and OEM parts, as well as storage and organization, and custom plastic products; and injection molded, rotationally molded or blow molded products, consumer fuel containers and tanks for water, fuel, and waste handling.

