Nuveen Asset Management LLC Acquires 26,165 Shares of Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Free Report) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 248,433 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,165 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Asana were worth $5,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ASAN. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Asana in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Asana by 58.8% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,078 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Asana by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 46,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Asana by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 49,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 2,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Asana by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 18,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. 26.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Asana Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ASAN opened at $17.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of -15.98 and a beta of 1.21. Asana, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.05 and a twelve month high of $27.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.22.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other news, COO Anne Raimondi sold 18,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total value of $263,413.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 716,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,053,617.40. This trade represents a 2.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Justin Rosenstein sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.89, for a total transaction of $322,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 922,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,888,563.01. This trade represents a 2.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders acquired 2,074,507 shares of company stock worth $30,025,743 over the last quarter. 61.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ASAN. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Asana from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Asana from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Asana from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. JMP Securities set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Asana in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Asana from $23.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Asana presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.53.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Asana

About Asana

(Free Report)

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; manage work across a portfolio of projects or workflows, see progress against goals, identify bottlenecks, resource constraints, and milestones; and communicate company-wide goals, monitor status, and oversee work across projects and portfolios to gain real-time insights.

Further Reading

