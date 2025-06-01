Nuveen Asset Management LLC Buys 50,765 Shares of El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO – Free Report) by 17.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 342,570 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,765 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in El Pollo Loco were worth $3,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of El Pollo Loco in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Quarry LP increased its holdings in El Pollo Loco by 235.6% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 7,389 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 5,187 shares during the period. Aquatic Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in El Pollo Loco during the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in El Pollo Loco by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,713 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954 shares during the period. Finally, Olympiad Research LP purchased a new position in El Pollo Loco during the 4th quarter valued at about $130,000. Institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

El Pollo Loco Stock Up 7.0%

LOCO stock opened at $10.41 on Friday. El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.29 and a fifty-two week high of $14.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $312.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 1.11.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

El Pollo Loco ( NASDAQ:LOCO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01). El Pollo Loco had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 5.11%. The firm had revenue of $119.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LOCO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded El Pollo Loco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on El Pollo Loco in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of El Pollo Loco in a report on Monday, March 10th.

About El Pollo Loco

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. It operates and franchises restaurants located in California, Nevada, Arizona, Texas, Colorado, Utah, and Louisiana. It also licenses its brand to restaurants in the Philippines.

