Nuveen Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Free Report) by 19.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 243,437 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 57,329 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chemours were worth $4,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Chemours by 100.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,234 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in Chemours during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its position in Chemours by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 3,554 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its position in Chemours by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,176 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Chemours by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 8,453 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,991 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Chemours

In other news, CFO Shane Hostetter acquired 4,450 shares of Chemours stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.28 per share, for a total transaction of $50,196.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,694 shares in the company, valued at $673,348.32. This trade represents a 8.06% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Chemours from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Chemours from $21.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Chemours from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Mizuho set a $15.00 price objective on Chemours in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Chemours from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chemours has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.22.

Chemours Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CC opened at $10.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.70, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.65. The Chemours Company has a fifty-two week low of $9.33 and a fifty-two week high of $25.80.

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Chemours had a return on equity of 26.54% and a net margin of 1.51%. Chemours’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Chemours Company will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chemours Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be issued a $0.0875 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently 175.00%.

Chemours Profile

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, and Advanced Performance Materials. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure brand for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, durability, efficiency, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

