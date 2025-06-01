Nuveen Asset Management LLC Purchases 70,320 Shares of Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI – Free Report) by 72.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 167,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,320 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Midland States Bancorp were worth $4,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSBI. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Midland States Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $2,606,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Midland States Bancorp by 108.0% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 195,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,765,000 after purchasing an additional 101,397 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Midland States Bancorp by 392.6% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 86,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,114,000 after purchasing an additional 69,038 shares in the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Midland States Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $1,382,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Midland States Bancorp by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 209,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,106,000 after purchasing an additional 56,441 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MSBI opened at $16.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $360.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.05 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.91 and a 200-day moving average of $20.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Midland States Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.79 and a fifty-two week high of $28.08.

Midland States Bancorp ( NASDAQ:MSBI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $76.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.93 million. Midland States Bancorp had a negative return on equity of 1.95% and a negative net margin of 2.74%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Midland States Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. Midland States Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently -122.77%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Midland States Bancorp from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen cut Midland States Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th.

Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Wealth Management, and Other segments. The company provides a range of financial products and services to consumers and businesses, including commercial loans to finance agricultural equipment and production; and commercial real estate loans for owner occupied offices, warehouses and production facilities, office buildings, hotels, mixed-use residential and commercial facilities, retail centers, multifamily properties, and assisted living facilities.

