Nuveen Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in Loar Holdings, LLC (NYSE:LOAR)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Loar Holdings, LLC (NYSE:LOAR – Free Report) by 240.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,811 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,933 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Loar were worth $4,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Loar by 132.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,721,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,133,000 after buying an additional 1,550,581 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Loar by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,142,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,411,000 after purchasing an additional 50,287 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Loar by 159.8% in the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,066,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,827,000 after purchasing an additional 656,016 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Loar by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 998,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,816,000 after purchasing an additional 228,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Loar by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 851,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,934,000 after purchasing an additional 207,255 shares in the last quarter.

In other Loar news, Chairman Brett N. Milgrim sold 558,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.91, for a total transaction of $45,204,012.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 3,306,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,539,595.12. This trade represents a 14.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Paul S. Levy sold 175,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.91, for a total value of $14,233,929.93. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,012,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $648,297,847.80. The trade was a 2.15% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,742,872 shares of company stock valued at $464,655,774.

Loar stock opened at $86.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 3.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $85.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.48. The company has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 228.92. Loar Holdings, LLC has a fifty-two week low of $51.50 and a fifty-two week high of $99.67.

Loar (NYSE:LOAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 31st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.11. The company had revenue of $110.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.51 million. Loar’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Loar Holdings, LLC will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LOAR shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Loar in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Loar from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Wall Street Zen raised Loar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Loar in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.00.

Loar Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets aerospace and defense components for aircraft, and aerospace and defense systems in the United States and internationally. It offers products in various categories, which include airframe components, structural components, avionics, composites, braking system components, de-ice and ice protection, electro-mechanical, engineered materials, flight controls, fluid and motion controls, environmental, metal forming, molded components, and restraints and safety devices.

