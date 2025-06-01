Nuveen Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS – Free Report) by 50.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 364,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 370,943 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Steelcase were worth $4,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCS. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Steelcase by 109.8% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 775,177 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,163,000 after acquiring an additional 405,614 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Steelcase by 93.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 694,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,210,000 after acquiring an additional 335,889 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Steelcase during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,769,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Steelcase by 150.6% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 528,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,249,000 after acquiring an additional 317,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Steelcase in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,279,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Steelcase Stock Performance

Steelcase stock opened at $10.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.44. Steelcase Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.32 and a 1-year high of $14.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.15.

Steelcase Announces Dividend

Steelcase ( NYSE:SCS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The business services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06. Steelcase had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The business had revenue of $788.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $790.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Steelcase Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 7th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 7th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. Steelcase’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.60%.

Insider Transactions at Steelcase

In other news, VP Robert G. Krestakos sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.13, for a total value of $60,780.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 139,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,417,308.56. This represents a 4.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 12.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Sidoti raised shares of Steelcase to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 28th.

Steelcase Profile

Steelcase Inc provides a portfolio of furniture and architectural products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas and International segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes furniture systems, seating, storage, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, such as work accessories, lighting, mobile power, and screens.

