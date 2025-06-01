Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 175,901 Shares of Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS – Free Report) by 40.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 256,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175,901 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cars.com were worth $4,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CARS. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Cars.com by 340.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 108,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after buying an additional 83,642 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Cars.com by 74.2% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 5,086 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Cars.com by 68.2% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. raised its position in Cars.com by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 8,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Cars.com by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 289,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,012,000 after purchasing an additional 2,522 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.15% of the company’s stock.
Cars.com Stock Up 1.1%
Shares of NYSE:CARS opened at $10.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. Cars.com Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.56 and a 52-week high of $21.24. The company has a market capitalization of $651.80 million, a PE ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.12 and a 200-day moving average of $14.75.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Cars.com in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Cars.com from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Cars.com from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Cars.com from $21.00 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.30.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on CARS
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, CEO Thomas Alex Vetter purchased 27,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.75 per share, with a total value of $299,602.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 844,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,082,642.75. The trade was a 3.41% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About Cars.com
Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Cars.com
- What is a SEC Filing?
- Near 52-Week Lows, These 3 Mid-Cap Stocks Are Worth a Look
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Yield Calculator
- 3 Overlooked Dividend Plays for Income in Volatile Times
- How to trade using analyst ratings
- AXON: Competition Intensifies as Motorola Makes $4.4B Acquisition
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Cars.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cars.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.