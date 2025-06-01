Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 175,901 Shares of Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS – Free Report) by 40.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 256,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175,901 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cars.com were worth $4,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Cars.com alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CARS. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Cars.com by 340.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 108,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after buying an additional 83,642 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Cars.com by 74.2% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 5,086 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Cars.com by 68.2% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. raised its position in Cars.com by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 8,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Cars.com by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 289,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,012,000 after purchasing an additional 2,522 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.15% of the company’s stock.

Cars.com Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of NYSE:CARS opened at $10.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. Cars.com Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.56 and a 52-week high of $21.24. The company has a market capitalization of $651.80 million, a PE ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.12 and a 200-day moving average of $14.75.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cars.com ( NYSE:CARS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.02). Cars.com had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 5.46%. The business had revenue of $179.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Cars.com Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Cars.com in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Cars.com from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Cars.com from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Cars.com from $21.00 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.30.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CARS

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Thomas Alex Vetter purchased 27,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.75 per share, with a total value of $299,602.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 844,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,082,642.75. The trade was a 3.41% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Cars.com

(Free Report)

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cars.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cars.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.