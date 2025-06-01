NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Acquired by Wesleyan Assurance Society

Wesleyan Assurance Society raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 22.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 272,400 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,700 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up 2.8% of Wesleyan Assurance Society’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Wesleyan Assurance Society’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $36,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hickory Point Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,272,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 59.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP now owns 26,700 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,586,000 after purchasing an additional 9,944 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 24,124 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,240,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 52,307 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $7,024,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ethos Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 32,092 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,312,000 after purchasing an additional 6,241 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $134.28 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.85, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.11. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $86.62 and a 12 month high of $195.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.64.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $44.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.09 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. The business’s revenue was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective (up previously from $150.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.66.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 2,663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $292,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,900,690. The trade was a 13.35% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 66,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.83, for a total transaction of $7,787,887.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,085,765 shares in the company, valued at $360,509,924.95. This represents a 2.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 147,147 shares of company stock valued at $17,133,207. 4.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

