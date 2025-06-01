NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Xn LP

Xn LP decreased its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 518,674 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 3,027 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for 2.8% of Xn LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Xn LP’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $69,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 81,833 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $10,989,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 5,702 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,290 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 20,435 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,744,000 after acquiring an additional 2,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC now owns 68,361 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $9,291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,924 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Arete Research raised shares of NVIDIA to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 price target (up from $160.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.66.

NVIDIA stock opened at $134.28 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $115.48 and its 200-day moving average is $126.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 4.10. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $86.62 and a 1 year high of $195.95. The company has a market cap of $3.28 trillion, a P/E ratio of 52.85, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.11.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $44.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.09 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.29%.

In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 2,663 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $292,930.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,279 shares in the company, valued at $1,900,690. This trade represents a 13.35% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 66,660 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.83, for a total transaction of $7,787,887.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,085,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $360,509,924.95. This represents a 2.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 147,147 shares of company stock worth $17,133,207 in the last ninety days. 4.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

