Palmer Square Capital BDC Inc. (NYSE:PSBD) Shares Sold by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP trimmed its stake in Palmer Square Capital BDC Inc. (NYSE:PSBD – Free Report) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,600 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Palmer Square Capital BDC were worth $1,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palmer Square Capital BDC by 995.9% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palmer Square Capital BDC by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 42,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 10,457 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Palmer Square Capital BDC by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 262,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,988,000 after acquiring an additional 45,519 shares during the last quarter. 1248 Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palmer Square Capital BDC during the fourth quarter valued at $34,064,000. Finally, Bienville Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palmer Square Capital BDC by 61.9% during the fourth quarter. Bienville Capital Management LLC now owns 676,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,606,000 after buying an additional 258,643 shares in the last quarter. 6.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Palmer Square Capital BDC

In related news, President Matthew L. Bloomfield purchased 4,200 shares of Palmer Square Capital BDC stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.38 per share, with a total value of $64,596.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 32,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,511.64. This represents a 14.85% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PSBD shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded Palmer Square Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Oppenheimer downgraded Palmer Square Capital BDC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Palmer Square Capital BDC from $16.00 to $13.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Palmer Square Capital BDC from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Palmer Square Capital BDC from $16.50 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.13.

Palmer Square Capital BDC Trading Up 0.9%

PSBD opened at $13.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $450.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 0.63. Palmer Square Capital BDC Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.51 and a 1 year high of $16.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.74.

Palmer Square Capital BDC (NYSE:PSBD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $31.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.55 million. Palmer Square Capital BDC had a net margin of 41.67% and a return on equity of 11.97%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Palmer Square Capital BDC Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Palmer Square Capital BDC Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 27th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 27th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.34%. Palmer Square Capital BDC’s payout ratio is 288.00%.

Palmer Square Capital BDC Profile

Palmer Square Capital BDC Inc is an externally managed, non-diversified closed-end management investment company which primarily lends to and invests in corporate debt securities, including small to large private U.S. companies and has elected to be regulated as a business development company. Palmer Square Capital BDC Inc is based in MISSION WOODS, Kan.

