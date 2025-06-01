Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) Shares Sold by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC lowered its position in Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH – Free Report) by 22.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,337 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 10,093 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Pathward Financial were worth $2,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CASH. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Pathward Financial by 83.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 56,327 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,718,000 after purchasing an additional 25,570 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Pathward Financial by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,417 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Pathward Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $267,437,000. Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new position in Pathward Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $435,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Pathward Financial by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 120,731 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $8,883,000 after buying an additional 2,816 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Pathward Financial from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd.

Shares of Pathward Financial stock opened at $78.11 on Friday. Pathward Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.98 and a 12-month high of $86.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $75.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.10.

Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The savings and loans company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.40. Pathward Financial had a net margin of 21.91% and a return on equity of 22.02%. The business had revenue of $262.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.30 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.56 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pathward Financial, Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Pathward Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.70%.

In other news, CAO Jennifer W. Warren sold 1,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.97, for a total transaction of $129,975.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $391,331.43. This trade represents a 24.93% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brett L. Pharr sold 10,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.07, for a total transaction of $809,195.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,445,382.50. This trade represents a 12.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,882 shares of company stock valued at $1,403,123 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Pathward Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pathward, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, and money market savings accounts.

