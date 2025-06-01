Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Sunday.

Get Phreesia alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Phreesia from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Phreesia in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Phreesia in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Phreesia from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Phreesia from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.64.

Get Our Latest Report on Phreesia

Phreesia Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of PHR stock opened at $24.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.70 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Phreesia has a fifty-two week low of $17.07 and a fifty-two week high of $30.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.28.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.06. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 20.43% and a negative return on equity of 32.78%. The business had revenue of $115.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Phreesia will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Phreesia

In other news, CFO Balaji Gandhi sold 1,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.46, for a total transaction of $50,169.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,591 shares in the company, valued at $2,844,608.86. This trade represents a 1.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Allison C. Hoffman sold 1,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.81, for a total value of $28,881.53. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 137,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,283,899.01. This represents a 0.87% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 42,474 shares of company stock valued at $1,023,208. 5.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Phreesia

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Phreesia by 381.3% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Phreesia during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of Phreesia during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Quarry LP grew its position in Phreesia by 210.9% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Phreesia during the first quarter worth about $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.10% of the company’s stock.

Phreesia Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company offers access solutions that offers appointment scheduling system for online appointments, reminders, and referral tracking management; registration solution to automate patient self-registration; revenue cycle solution, which offer insurance-verification processes, point-of-sale payments applications, post-visit payment collection, and flexible payment options; and network connect solution to deliver clinically relevant content to patients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Phreesia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phreesia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.