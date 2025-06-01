Polyrizon (NASDAQ:PLRZ) Upgraded to Sell at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Polyrizon (NASDAQ:PLRZ – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research report released on Saturday morning.

Polyrizon Trading Down 22.6%

Shares of NASDAQ PLRZ opened at $0.97 on Friday. Polyrizon has a fifty-two week low of $0.55 and a fifty-two week high of $1,200.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $77.81.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Polyrizon

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Polyrizon stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Polyrizon Ltd. (NASDAQ:PLRZ – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 38,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.91% of Polyrizon at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Polyrizon

Polyrizon Ltd. is a development stage biotech company specializing in the development of medical device hydrogels delivered in the form of nasal sprays. Polyrizon Ltd. is based in Raanana, Israel.

