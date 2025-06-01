Polyrizon (NASDAQ:PLRZ) Upgraded to Sell at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Polyrizon (NASDAQ:PLRZ – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research report released on Saturday morning.
Polyrizon Trading Down 22.6%
Shares of NASDAQ PLRZ opened at $0.97 on Friday. Polyrizon has a fifty-two week low of $0.55 and a fifty-two week high of $1,200.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $77.81.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Polyrizon
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Polyrizon stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Polyrizon Ltd. (NASDAQ:PLRZ – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 38,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.91% of Polyrizon at the end of the most recent reporting period.
About Polyrizon
Polyrizon Ltd. is a development stage biotech company specializing in the development of medical device hydrogels delivered in the form of nasal sprays. Polyrizon Ltd. is based in Raanana, Israel.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Polyrizon
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- Near 52-Week Lows, These 3 Mid-Cap Stocks Are Worth a Look
- What is a Special Dividend?
- 3 Overlooked Dividend Plays for Income in Volatile Times
- How to Short Nasdaq: An Easy-to-Follow Guide
- AXON: Competition Intensifies as Motorola Makes $4.4B Acquisition
Receive News & Ratings for Polyrizon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polyrizon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.