Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) Shares Acquired by UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Free Report) by 16.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 384,851 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 54,392 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in Premier were worth $8,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PINC. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Premier by 157.8% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Premier in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Premier by 297.9% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Premier by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Premier in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Premier

In related news, General Counsel David L. Klatsky sold 10,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.74, for a total value of $249,730.68. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 76,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,730,354.82. The trade was a 12.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 22,119 shares of company stock valued at $464,974 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PINC shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Premier from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Premier from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Premier from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.20.

Premier Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of PINC stock opened at $23.11 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.71. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -231.08 and a beta of 0.54. Premier, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.23 and a 12 month high of $23.56.

Premier Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, June 1st will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. Premier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 147.37%.

Premier Profile

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and workforce solutions.

