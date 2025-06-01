Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) Upgraded by Wall Street Zen to Hold Rating

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning.

Principal Financial Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:PFG opened at $77.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.46 billion, a PE ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 1.01.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

