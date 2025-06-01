Promising Grocery Stocks To Watch Now – May 30th

Get alerts:

Costco Wholesale, Uber Technologies, and Berkshire Hathaway are the three Grocery stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Grocery stocks refer to the inventory of food and household products that grocery stores maintain for sale. They encompass both perishable items (like fresh produce and dairy) and nonperishables (such as canned goods and dry foods), and their effective management is essential for ensuring product availability, minimizing waste, and optimizing store operations. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Grocery stocks within the last several days.

Costco Wholesale (COST)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

COST traded up $39.55 on Friday, reaching $1,048.29. The company had a trading volume of 2,504,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,050,798. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $981.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $974.53. The company has a market cap of $465.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.45, a P/E/G ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.98. Costco Wholesale has a 52-week low of $788.20 and a 52-week high of $1,078.24.

Read Our Latest Research Report on COST

Uber Technologies (UBER)

Uber Technologies, Inc. develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

UBER traded down $0.19 on Friday, reaching $84.11. The company had a trading volume of 11,871,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,385,412. The company has a market cap of $175.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.43. Uber Technologies has a 52-week low of $54.84 and a 52-week high of $93.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Read Our Latest Research Report on UBER

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

Shares of BRK.B stock traded down $3.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $503.09. 1,897,064 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,898,500. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 trillion, a PE ratio of 10.16, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.88. Berkshire Hathaway has a 12-month low of $401.58 and a 12-month high of $542.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $517.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $489.53.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BRK.B

See Also