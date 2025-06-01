ProShare Advisors LLC Acquires 4,723 Shares of ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA – Free Report) by 44.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,354 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,723 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in ProAssurance were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in ProAssurance by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,703,953 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $43,019,000 after purchasing an additional 123,232 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of ProAssurance by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,316,249 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $20,678,000 after purchasing an additional 4,814 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of ProAssurance by 92.1% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 690,871 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,992,000 after purchasing an additional 331,224 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of ProAssurance by 2,655.2% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 645,358 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,268,000 after purchasing an additional 621,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of ProAssurance by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 559,694 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,905,000 after purchasing an additional 16,983 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PRA opened at $23.19 on Friday. ProAssurance Co. has a 1 year low of $10.76 and a 1 year high of $23.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.94 and a beta of 0.04.

ProAssurance ( NYSE:PRA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.06). ProAssurance had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 2.65%. The firm had revenue of $236.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that ProAssurance Co. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

PRA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on ProAssurance from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Raymond James downgraded ProAssurance from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Citigroup downgraded ProAssurance to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Citizens Jmp downgraded ProAssurance from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen began coverage on ProAssurance in a report on Monday, May 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers’ Compensation Insurance, and Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance segments. It offers professional liability insurance to healthcare providers and institutions, and attorneys and their firms; medical technology liability insurance to medical technology and life sciences companies; and custom alternative risk solutions, including assumed reinsurance, loss portfolio transfers, and captive cell programs for healthcare professional liability insureds.

