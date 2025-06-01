ProShare Advisors LLC Acquires 9,735 Shares of Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN – Free Report) by 44.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,735 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Summit Hotel Properties were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 598,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 19,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,842 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 59,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 2,083 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 35,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 3,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 138,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $947,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Bank of America raised shares of Summit Hotel Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th.

In related news, Director Thomas W. Storey bought 16,270 shares of Summit Hotel Properties stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.62 per share, with a total value of $75,167.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 231,337 shares in the company, valued at $1,068,776.94. The trade was a 7.57% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE INN opened at $4.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $491.53 million, a P/E ratio of 438.00, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.62. Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.57 and a 1 year high of $7.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.75.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $184.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.93 million. Summit Hotel Properties had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 1.87%. Research analysts anticipate that Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. Summit Hotel Properties’s payout ratio is currently 200.00%.

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded lodging properties with efficient operating models primarily in the upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of November 1, 2023, the Company’s portfolio consisted of 101 assets, 57 of which are wholly owned, with a total of 15,035 guestrooms located in 24 states.

