ProShare Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM)

ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 7,339 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HSTM. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in HealthStream by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 76,260 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,425,000 after buying an additional 16,166 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in HealthStream by 17,363.4% in the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 379,306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,062,000 after purchasing an additional 377,134 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in HealthStream by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 74,468 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,368,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in HealthStream by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 126,673 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,028,000 after purchasing an additional 4,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its stake in HealthStream by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 15,445 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

HealthStream Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of HealthStream stock opened at $28.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $857.45 million, a PE ratio of 43.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.50. HealthStream, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.84 and a 12-month high of $34.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.74.

HealthStream ( NASDAQ:HSTM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.02). HealthStream had a return on equity of 5.67% and a net margin of 6.84%. The company had revenue of $73.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that HealthStream, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HealthStream announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $25.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to purchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

HealthStream Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were given a $0.031 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. HealthStream’s dividend payout ratio is 19.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of HealthStream from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of HealthStream in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of HealthStream in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on HealthStream

About HealthStream

HealthStream, Inc provides Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) based applications for healthcare organizations in the United States. The company’s solutions help healthcare organizations in meeting their ongoing clinical development, talent management, training, education, assessment, competency management, safety and compliance, and scheduling, as well as provider credentialing, privileging, and enrollment needs.

Recommended Stories

