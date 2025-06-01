ProShare Advisors LLC Has $215,000 Position in Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS – Free Report) by 50.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,556 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Integral Ad Science were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Integral Ad Science by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,048,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,467,000 after purchasing an additional 205,562 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Integral Ad Science in the 4th quarter valued at $41,543,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Integral Ad Science by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,789,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,567,000 after purchasing an additional 580,323 shares during the period. Ararat Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Integral Ad Science by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Ararat Capital Management LP now owns 2,281,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,823,000 after purchasing an additional 269,346 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Integral Ad Science by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,920,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,050,000 after purchasing an additional 15,432 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Baird R W downgraded Integral Ad Science from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 28th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price target (down previously from $16.00) on shares of Integral Ad Science in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Integral Ad Science from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Integral Ad Science from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Integral Ad Science from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Integral Ad Science currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.55.

Shares of IAS opened at $8.09 on Friday. Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $6.26 and a 12 month high of $13.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.45, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $134.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.20 million. Integral Ad Science had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 3.47%. Research analysts forecast that Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Integral Ad Science news, CEO Lisa Utzschneider sold 8,547 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.85, for a total value of $58,546.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 341,271 shares in the company, valued at $2,337,706.35. This trade represents a 2.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 86,222 shares of company stock worth $636,252 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Ireland, Germany, Italy, Singapore, Australia, Japan, India, and the Nordics. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers return on ad spend needs; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

