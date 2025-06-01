ProShare Advisors LLC Makes New $232,000 Investment in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN)

ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 8,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Get Eagle Bancorp alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGBN. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 353.9% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in Eagle Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in Eagle Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000. 78.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Eric R. Newell bought 1,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.37 per share, for a total transaction of $25,002.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 28,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,024.21. The trade was a 4.24% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EGBN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Eagle Bancorp from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Eagle Bancorp from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $20.00 price target on Eagle Bancorp and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on EGBN

Eagle Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of Eagle Bancorp stock opened at $17.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $535.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.22 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.13 and its 200-day moving average is $23.34. Eagle Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $15.99 and a one year high of $30.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.40). Eagle Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 4.68% and a negative net margin of 6.65%. The company had revenue of $73.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.93 million. Equities analysts predict that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eagle Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 5th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. Eagle Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently -44.00%.

About Eagle Bancorp

(Free Report)

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. The company also offers various commercial and consumer lending products comprising commercial loans for working capital, equipment purchases, real estate lines of credit, and government contract financing; asset based lending and accounts receivable financing; construction and commercial real estate loans; business equipment financing; consumer home equity lines of credit, personal lines of credit, and term loans; consumer installment loans, such as auto and personal loans; personal credit cards; and residential mortgage loans.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EGBN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.