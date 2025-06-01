ProShare Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ABC Arbitrage SA bought a new position in Liberty Broadband during the 4th quarter worth $563,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 331.4% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 228,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,060,000 after purchasing an additional 175,300 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 458.8% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 9,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 7,799 shares during the period. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV now owns 223,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,704,000 after purchasing an additional 4,640 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 972,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,707,000 after purchasing an additional 32,376 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wall Street Zen initiated coverage on Liberty Broadband in a research report on Friday, May 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Liberty Broadband Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LBRDK opened at $93.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.36 billion, a PE ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Liberty Broadband Co. has a twelve month low of $49.38 and a twelve month high of $104.00.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $256.00 million for the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 78.07%. On average, analysts anticipate that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 7.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

