ProShare Advisors LLC Purchases 2,536 Shares of The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP – Free Report) by 34.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,799 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,536 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in ODP were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in ODP by 107.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 90,234 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,052,000 after acquiring an additional 46,800 shares during the last quarter. Findell Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ODP in the 4th quarter worth $5,571,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in ODP by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 30,450 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 10,219 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of ODP by 105.2% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 788,084 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $17,921,000 after purchasing an additional 404,041 shares during the period. Finally, Divisadero Street Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of ODP in the 4th quarter worth about $1,554,000. Institutional investors own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of ODP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th.

NASDAQ:ODP opened at $16.48 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.38. The ODP Co. has a 12 month low of $11.85 and a 12 month high of $43.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $495.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.29.

ODP (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The specialty retailer reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.41. ODP had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 12.15%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. ODP’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that The ODP Co. will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

About ODP

The ODP Corporation provides business services and supplies, products, and digital workplace technology solutions for small, medium, and enterprise businesses in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates through four divisions: ODP Business Solutions, Office Depot, Veyer, and Varis.

