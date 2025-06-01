ProShare Advisors LLC Takes Position in Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI)

ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Get Community Trust Bancorp alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,208,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,064,000 after purchasing an additional 21,008 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 374,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 350,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,601,000 after purchasing an additional 35,777 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 126,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,696,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Community Trust Bancorp by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 119,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,321,000 after buying an additional 23,964 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CTBI has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on Community Trust Bancorp from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Community Trust Bancorp from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th.

Community Trust Bancorp Trading Down 0.2%

CTBI opened at $51.31 on Friday. Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $40.19 and a one year high of $61.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $929.28 million, a PE ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.03. Community Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 22.02%. The company had revenue of $66.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

Community Trust Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. Community Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.25%.

Community Trust Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that engages in the provision of commercial and personal banking, and trust and wealth management services to small and mid-sized communities in eastern, northeastern, central, and south-central Kentucky, as well as southern West Virginia, and northeastern Tennessee.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Community Trust Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Trust Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.