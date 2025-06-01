ProShare Advisors LLC Takes Position in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK)

ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 7,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Shutterstock by 167.6% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,499 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Shutterstock by 50.6% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 23,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 7,796 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 77.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 299,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,087,000 after purchasing an additional 130,831 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 58,977 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,791,000 after purchasing an additional 3,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,562 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

SSTK opened at $18.49 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. Shutterstock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.35 and a 1 year high of $46.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $651.85 million, a PE ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 1.10.

Shutterstock ( NYSE:SSTK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.23). Shutterstock had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 4.03%. The company had revenue of $242.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. Shutterstock’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Shutterstock, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 5th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 5th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.14%. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 121.10%.

SSTK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen initiated coverage on shares of Shutterstock in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Shutterstock from $45.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Truist Financial cut shares of Shutterstock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Shutterstock in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Shutterstock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.33.

Shutterstock, Inc provides platform to connect brands and businesses to high quality content in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects in HD and 4K formats that are integrated into websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement images and footage.

