Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) Stock Price Down 5.1% – Here’s What Happened

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 5.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $4.22 and last traded at $4.23. Approximately 2,313,449 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 13,570,314 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.45.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RXRX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Leerink Partners cut their price target on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Recursion Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.60.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 5.6%

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 4.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.40.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.06). Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 579.52% and a negative return on equity of 76.56%. The firm had revenue of $14.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.39) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RXRX. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $36,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 39.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,026 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 7,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 43.7% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 7,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 2,387 shares in the last quarter. 89.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Recursion Pharmaceuticals

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; REC-3964, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat Clostridioides difficile infection; and REC-4881, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat AXIN1 or APC mutant cancers.

