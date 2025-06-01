Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) Shares Purchased by UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Free Report) by 14.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,609 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,769 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in Signet Jewelers were worth $9,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SIG. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 149.3% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 832.9% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. Finally, Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 2,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SIG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Signet Jewelers in a report on Wednesday. CL King began coverage on Signet Jewelers in a research note on Monday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Cfra Research raised Signet Jewelers to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Signet Jewelers from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Signet Jewelers from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Signet Jewelers

In other Signet Jewelers news, Director Helen Mccluskey bought 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $58.86 per share, with a total value of $100,062.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 31,916 shares in the company, valued at $1,878,575.76. The trade was a 5.63% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Kevin Symancyk bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $57.45 per share, for a total transaction of $861,750.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 50,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,913,289.50. This represents a 42.01% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Signet Jewelers Trading Down 0.5%

NYSE:SIG opened at $66.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.25. Signet Jewelers Limited has a fifty-two week low of $45.55 and a fifty-two week high of $112.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 7.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.34.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 19th. The company reported $6.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.39 by $0.23. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 28.69% and a net margin of 8.57%. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Signet Jewelers Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 25th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 25th. This is a boost from Signet Jewelers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Signet Jewelers’s payout ratio is -168.42%.

Signet Jewelers Company Profile

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Outlet, Zales Jewelers, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

