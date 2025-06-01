Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) Shares Bought by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) by 494.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,982 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,282 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $2,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Sony Group alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in Sony Group by 379.5% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 101,995,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,158,232,000 after purchasing an additional 80,724,932 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sony Group by 393.7% in the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 52,771,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,653,000 after purchasing an additional 42,083,842 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sony Group by 425.9% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 45,420,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,089,000 after purchasing an additional 36,783,737 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Sony Group by 377.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,804,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,713,000 after acquiring an additional 18,821,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Management Inc. WI increased its position in shares of Sony Group by 377.2% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 10,320,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,382,000 after acquiring an additional 8,157,776 shares in the last quarter. 14.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sony Group Stock Performance

Shares of SONY stock opened at $26.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.66. Sony Group Co. has a 52 week low of $15.86 and a 52 week high of $26.95. The company has a market capitalization of $159.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.90.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on SONY shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Sony Group in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price (up from $25.00) on shares of Sony Group in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Sony Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sony Group

About Sony Group

(Free Report)

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SONY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sony Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sony Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.