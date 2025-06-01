Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) Shares Purchased by UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 105,250 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,911 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in Spectrum Brands were worth $8,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Spectrum Brands alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Spectrum Brands by 142.8% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 24,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,106,000 after acquiring an additional 14,662 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Spectrum Brands by 403.9% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 233,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,754,000 after purchasing an additional 187,400 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Spectrum Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,064,000. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its position in Spectrum Brands by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 359,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,395,000 after purchasing an additional 13,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Spectrum Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,056,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group increased their price target on Spectrum Brands from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Spectrum Brands from $114.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Spectrum Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $94.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their price target on Spectrum Brands from $106.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Spectrum Brands currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.17.

Spectrum Brands Trading Down 1.1%

SPB opened at $57.77 on Friday. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $56.50 and a one year high of $96.62. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.19, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.04.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.67). The business had revenue of $675.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.00 million. Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 6.44%. The company’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spectrum Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 27th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO David M. Maura sold 5,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.77, for a total transaction of $330,328.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 718,427 shares in the company, valued at $45,814,089.79. This trade represents a 0.72% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Spectrum Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products and home essentials company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific regions. It operates through three segments: Home and Personal Care; Global Pet Care; and Home and Garden. The Home and Personal Care segment provides home appliances under the Black & Decker, Russell Hobbs, George Foreman, PowerXL, Emeril Legasse, Copper Chef, Toastmaster, Juiceman, Farberware, and Breadman brands; and personal care products under the Remington brand.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Spectrum Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectrum Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.