Sphera Management Technology Funds Ltd Takes Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Sphera Management Technology Funds Ltd bought a new stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 57,050 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $12,516,000. Amazon.com makes up 7.2% of Sphera Management Technology Funds Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Amazon.com by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 823,360,597 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $180,637,081,000 after acquiring an additional 17,635,391 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 328,464,225 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $72,061,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725,664 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 204,930,426 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $44,837,256,000 after acquiring an additional 5,015,380 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Amazon.com by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 182,813,905 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $40,107,544,000 after acquiring an additional 4,087,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,266,582,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $203.93 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $151.61 and a 52-week high of $242.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $190.57 and a 200-day moving average of $208.63.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.21. Amazon.com had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 24.25%. The company had revenue of $155.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.79, for a total transaction of $541,129.05. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $24,050,626.20. This represents a 2.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 20,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.30, for a total transaction of $4,211,799.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 99,537 shares of company stock valued at $20,018,625. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMZN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $260.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $285.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Westpark Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.09.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMZN

About Amazon.com

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.