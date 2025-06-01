Squarepoint Ops LLC Acquires New Stake in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY)

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 20,634 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $982,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 23,486 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 31,770 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 63.5% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 850 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,961 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 77,166 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,674,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Thomas M. Lo sold 729 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $32,805.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $180,000. This represents a 15.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 4.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CATY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $53.00 price objective on Cathay General Bancorp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.17.

Cathay General Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CATY opened at $42.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Cathay General Bancorp has a 1-year low of $34.75 and a 1-year high of $55.29. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 0.91.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.03. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 20.57%. The business had revenue of $187.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. Analysts forecast that Cathay General Bancorp will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cathay General Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 29th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 29th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Cathay General Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 34.34%.

About Cathay General Bancorp

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

