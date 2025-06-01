Squarepoint Ops LLC Cuts Position in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS)

Squarepoint Ops LLC cut its stake in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Free Report) by 67.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,948 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,162 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in OSI Systems were worth $996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of OSI Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $472,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in OSI Systems by 252.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 35,519 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,392,000 after buying an additional 25,437 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in OSI Systems by 243.8% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in OSI Systems by 47.3% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 19,539 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,271,000 after buying an additional 6,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in OSI Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $248,000. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OSIS opened at $217.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.06, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $206.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $191.38. OSI Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.18 and a twelve month high of $234.59.

OSI Systems ( NASDAQ:OSIS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The technology company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $444.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.49 million. OSI Systems had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 18.22%. OSI Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 9.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Deepak Chopra sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.79, for a total value of $4,435,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 339,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,292,825.62. This trade represents a 5.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director William Francis Ballhaus, Jr. sold 933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.77, for a total transaction of $205,045.41. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,451,394.85. This represents a 3.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,371 shares of company stock worth $9,547,230. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OSIS shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of OSI Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of OSI Systems in a research note on Friday, February 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of OSI Systems from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price target (up from $221.00) on shares of OSI Systems in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their target price on OSI Systems from $224.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $228.33.

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures electronic systems and components. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation monitoring, explosive and narcotics trace detection systems, and optical inspection systems under the Rapiscan name.

