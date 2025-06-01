Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $1.18 Million Stock Holdings in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Free Report) by 58.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 101,417 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,533 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.10% of Intellia Therapeutics worth $1,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 12,536,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,174,000 after purchasing an additional 280,946 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,190,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,816,000 after buying an additional 562,249 shares during the last quarter. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. bought a new position in Intellia Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $43,177,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,389,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,865,000 after buying an additional 45,930 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 94.5% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,998,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,300,000 after acquiring an additional 970,700 shares during the last quarter. 88.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intellia Therapeutics Stock Down 6.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:NTLA opened at $6.99 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.93 and its 200 day moving average is $10.27. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.90 and a 12-month high of $28.18. The stock has a market cap of $724.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 2.33.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Intellia Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NTLA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $16.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.12) earnings per share. Intellia Therapeutics’s revenue was down 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

NTLA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective (down from $45.00) on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Wall Street Zen raised Intellia Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 28th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective (down previously from $10.00) on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intellia Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.75.

Intellia Therapeutics Profile

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of curative therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema; and NTLA-3001 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency associated lung disease.

