Squarepoint Ops LLC Increases Stock Position in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Free Report) by 184.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,355 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,564 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Golub Capital BDC were worth $1,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Golub Capital BDC alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GBDC. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Golub Capital BDC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,145,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 168.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,909,304 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $28,945,000 after buying an additional 1,196,800 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 77.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,213,622 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $33,559,000 after acquiring an additional 968,525 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc lifted its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 912.0% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 983,286 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $14,907,000 after acquiring an additional 886,123 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 2,509,449 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $38,043,000 after acquiring an additional 701,594 shares during the period. 42.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GBDC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Golub Capital BDC from $16.50 to $15.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Golub Capital BDC from $16.50 to $15.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Golub Capital BDC from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

Insider Activity

In other Golub Capital BDC news, Chairman Lawrence E. Golub bought 6,059,971 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.13 per share, for a total transaction of $91,687,361.23. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 6,059,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,687,361.23. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Golub Capital BDC Stock Performance

Shares of Golub Capital BDC stock opened at $15.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.03. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.68 and a 12 month high of $16.76.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The investment management company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.02). Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 39.63% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The business had revenue of $211.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.89 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Golub Capital BDC Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.28%. Golub Capital BDC’s payout ratio is 138.05%.

About Golub Capital BDC

(Free Report)

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Golub Capital BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golub Capital BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.