Squarepoint Ops LLC Lowers Stock Position in Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESQ)

Squarepoint Ops LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESQ – Free Report) by 27.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,349 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Esquire Financial were worth $1,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ESQ. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Esquire Financial by 151.0% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Esquire Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Esquire Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Esquire Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Delphi Management Inc. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Esquire Financial by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Delphi Management Inc. MA now owns 2,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.66% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Esquire Financial from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th.

In other news, Director Kevin C. Waterhouse sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.87, for a total value of $251,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 86,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,263,058.13. The trade was a 3.35% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ari P. Kornhaber sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total transaction of $1,670,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,738,820.44. The trade was a 16.05% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ESQ stock opened at $90.72 on Friday. Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.55 and a 12 month high of $92.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $767.67 million, a P/E ratio of 17.58 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $83.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.58.

Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.03. Esquire Financial had a net margin of 31.58% and a return on equity of 19.93%. The firm had revenue of $33.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.71 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Esquire Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.23%.

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Esquire Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking products and services to legal industry and small businesses, and commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

