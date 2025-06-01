Squarepoint Ops LLC Purchases 18,159 Shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL)

Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL – Free Report) by 40.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,416 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,159 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 63.0% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 63,128 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 24,400 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $1,025,000. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $186,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,185,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 54.1% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 30,840 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 10,828 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RIGL stock opened at $19.30 on Friday. Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.48 and a 12 month high of $29.82. The stock has a market cap of $344.93 million, a PE ratio of 137.87 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.04.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RIGL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.49. Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 2.46% and a negative return on equity of 14.80%. The firm had revenue of $53.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.50) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RIGL shares. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Rigel Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.40.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in discovering, developing, and providing therapies that enhance the lives of patients with hematologic disorders and cancer. The company’s commercialized products include Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia; Rezlidhia, a non-intensive monotherapy for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory (R/R) acute myeloid leukemia (AML) with a susceptible isocitrate dehydrogenase-1 (IDH1) mutation as detected by an FDA-approved test; and GAVRETO, a once daily, small molecule, oral, kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic rearranged during transfection (RET) fusion-positive non-small cell lung cancer, as well as for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients 12 years of age and older with advanced or metastatic RET fusion-positive thyroid cancer.

