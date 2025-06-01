Squarepoint Ops LLC Raises Stake in Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB)

Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB – Free Report) by 166.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,721 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,049 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Amerant Bancorp were worth $1,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMTB. Kennedy Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amerant Bancorp by 40.2% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 936,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,997,000 after buying an additional 268,486 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amerant Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,327,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amerant Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,199,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 479,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,745,000 after acquiring an additional 154,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 588.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 160,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,588,000 after acquiring an additional 136,827 shares in the last quarter. 42.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AMTB opened at $17.58 on Friday. Amerant Bancorp Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.21 and a 12-month high of $27.00. The company has a market capitalization of $735.44 million, a PE ratio of -30.85 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.28.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. Amerant Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently -60.00%.

A number of research firms have commented on AMTB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Amerant Bancorp from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Raymond James downgraded Amerant Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Amerant Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amerant Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.60.

Amerant Bancorp Company Profile

Amerant Bancorp Inc operates as the bank holding company for Amerant Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. It offers checking, savings, business, and money market accounts; cash management services; and certificates of deposits.

