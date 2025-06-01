Squarepoint Ops LLC Raises Stock Position in Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT)

Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT – Free Report) by 2,001.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 413,568 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 393,884 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.20% of Nordic American Tankers worth $1,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Nordic American Tankers alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,787,400 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $9,468,000 after buying an additional 13,300 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Nordic American Tankers by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 57,408 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 18,890 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Nordic American Tankers by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 673,097 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 60,391 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in Nordic American Tankers by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 2,678,423 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,696,000 after acquiring an additional 246,365 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 66.4% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 28,654 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 11,436 shares during the period. 44.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NAT shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Nordic American Tankers in a report on Thursday. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Nordic American Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday.

Nordic American Tankers Price Performance

Shares of Nordic American Tankers stock opened at $2.64 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.54 and its 200 day moving average is $2.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.73. Nordic American Tankers Limited has a one year low of $2.13 and a one year high of $4.23. The stock has a market cap of $559.02 million, a P/E ratio of 9.10 and a beta of -0.27.

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 5th. The shipping company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). Nordic American Tankers had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 26.41%. The company had revenue of $46.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.38 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nordic American Tankers Limited will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Nordic American Tankers Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This is a boost from Nordic American Tankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 12th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.61%. Nordic American Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.09%.

About Nordic American Tankers

(Free Report)

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 20 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nordic American Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordic American Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.