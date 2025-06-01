Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 3,053 Shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

Squarepoint Ops LLC reduced its stake in shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Free Report) by 48.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,053 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.06% of Cable One worth $1,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CABO. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Cable One during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,129,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cable One during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,993,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cable One during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,491,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Cable One by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 66,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,084,000 after buying an additional 10,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Cable One by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 166,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,386,000 after buying an additional 10,211 shares in the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Cable One news, Director Wallace R. Weitz acquired 1,000 shares of Cable One stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $244.02 per share, for a total transaction of $244,020.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,362,607.68. This represents a 21.82% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CABO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Cable One from $325.00 to $222.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Cable One in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Raymond James cut shares of Cable One from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Cable One from $340.00 to $240.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th.

Shares of CABO stock opened at $146.63 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $219.11 and a 200-day moving average of $292.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. Cable One, Inc. has a 12-month low of $140.69 and a 12-month high of $437.00. The firm has a market cap of $825.23 million, a P/E ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.00.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $12.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.21 by $0.11. Cable One had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 10.98%. The company had revenue of $380.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.61 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cable One, Inc. will post 32.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides various residential video services from basic video service to digital services with access to hundreds of channels; and provides a cloud-based DVR feature that does not require the use of a set-top boxes.

