Squarepoint Ops LLC Takes Position in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS)

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 37,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,153,000.
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NWS. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of News by 72.1% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 1,457 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in News by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 11,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 2,804 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB increased its holdings in News by 123.7% in the 4th quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in News by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 2,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ABC Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in News in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.63% of the company’s stock.
News Stock Down 0.9%
News stock opened at $32.62 on Friday. News Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.04 and a fifty-two week high of $35.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.48. The company has a market capitalization of $18.47 billion, a PE ratio of 44.69 and a beta of 1.28.
News Company Profile
News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.
