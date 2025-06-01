Squarepoint Ops LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)

Squarepoint Ops LLC decreased its stake in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Free Report) by 91.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,530,839 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Coty were worth $1,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Coty alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Coty by 317.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 3,186 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Coty by 145.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 3,328 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Coty by 124.8% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 3,877 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coty by 55.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,601 shares during the period. Finally, R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Coty in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America lowered Coty from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Coty from $8.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Coty in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Coty from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Coty from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.80.

Coty Price Performance

NYSE:COTY opened at $4.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -493.00, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.90. Coty Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.46 and a 1 year high of $10.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Coty had a net margin of 0.22% and a return on equity of 6.34%. Coty’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Coty Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

Coty Company Profile

(Free Report)

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige segment products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Calvin Klein, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Coty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.