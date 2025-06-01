St. Clair Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

St. Clair Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 9,213 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $2,021,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Accordant Advisory Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc now owns 125 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 72.7% during the fourth quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc now owns 190 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other news, Director Keith Brian Alexander sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.68, for a total value of $210,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,151,366.20. This trade represents a 15.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 13,570 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.41, for a total transaction of $2,746,703.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,519,342.30. This represents a 22.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 99,537 shares of company stock worth $20,018,625 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Trading Down 0.9%

AMZN stock opened at $203.93 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $190.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $208.63. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.61 and a fifty-two week high of $242.52. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.21. Amazon.com had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 24.25%. The firm had revenue of $155.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMZN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $255.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price objective (down from $275.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, April 21st. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $265.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $280.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $212.00 price target (down from $215.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.09.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

