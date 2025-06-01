Stifel Nicolaus Raises Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Price Target to $295.00

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $270.00 to $295.00 in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 7.65% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Zscaler from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Zscaler from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $215.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, March 7th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Zscaler from $240.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Zscaler from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Zscaler from $210.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $275.12.

Zscaler Price Performance

Zscaler stock opened at $274.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $220.62 and a 200-day moving average of $206.33. Zscaler has a one year low of $153.45 and a one year high of $276.49. The company has a market cap of $42.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,096.12 and a beta of 1.14.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.08. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a negative return on equity of 0.75%. The company had revenue of $678.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $667.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zscaler will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Zscaler

In related news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 2,878 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.15, for a total value of $573,153.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,425,951.05. This trade represents a 2.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Ajay Mangal sold 190,480 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.69, for a total transaction of $38,227,431.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,580,210 shares in the company, valued at $517,822,344.90. This trade represents a 6.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 241,771 shares of company stock valued at $50,165,040. 18.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZS. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Zscaler by 127.4% during the fourth quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Zscaler by 284.8% during the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the first quarter worth $26,000. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. 46.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Featured Articles

