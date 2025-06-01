Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) Upgraded to “Hold” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday morning.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Sun Communities from $154.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Sun Communities from $128.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Bank of America increased their target price on Sun Communities from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sun Communities has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.91.

Sun Communities Stock Up 0.8%

Sun Communities stock opened at $123.38 on Friday. Sun Communities has a twelve month low of $109.22 and a twelve month high of $147.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.33 and a beta of 0.86.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $470.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $538.63 million. Sun Communities had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 7.46%. Sun Communities’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sun Communities will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sun Communities Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 606.45%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sun Communities

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 20,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,521,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 1.0% during the first quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,347,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its position in Sun Communities by 0.4% in the first quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 27,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,487,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Sun Communities by 4.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Sun Communities by 11.6% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.59% of the company’s stock.

About Sun Communities

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 667 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising 179,310 developed sites and approximately 48,030 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

