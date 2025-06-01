The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) Stake Increased by UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Free Report) by 17.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 202,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,434 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in Simply Good Foods were worth $7,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in Simply Good Foods by 86.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,566,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $372,890,000 after purchasing an additional 4,437,372 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Simply Good Foods by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,811,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,558,000 after purchasing an additional 366,072 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Simply Good Foods by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,553,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,528,000 after purchasing an additional 90,444 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Simply Good Foods by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,546,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,232,000 after purchasing an additional 674,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in Simply Good Foods by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 3,031,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,171,000 after purchasing an additional 722,963 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on SMPL. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Simply Good Foods from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Simply Good Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Simply Good Foods from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Simply Good Foods from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Simply Good Foods presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.00.

In related news, SVP Stuart E. Jr. Heflin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.25, for a total value of $186,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $478,252.75. This represents a 28.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.35% of the company’s stock.

Simply Good Foods stock opened at $34.69 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 4.23. The Simply Good Foods Company has a one year low of $31.25 and a one year high of $40.53.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $359.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.50 million. Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer-packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, protein chips, and recipes under the Atkins and Quest brand names.

