Tidal Investments LLC Buys Shares of 17,047 PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS)

Tidal Investments LLC bought a new stake in PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 17,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGS. Barclays PLC raised its position in PlayAGS by 161.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 548,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,243,000 after purchasing an additional 338,642 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in PlayAGS by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 5,135 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in PlayAGS by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942 shares during the period. Olympiad Research LP raised its position in PlayAGS by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Olympiad Research LP now owns 129,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 27,036 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam S.C.A. purchased a new stake in PlayAGS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AGS opened at $12.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $504.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.88 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.49. PlayAGS Inc has a 52-week low of $11.09 and a 52-week high of $12.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.92.

PlayAGS ( NYSE:AGS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.88. PlayAGS had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 1.89%. The business had revenue of $102.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.49 million. Research analysts predict that PlayAGS Inc will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

