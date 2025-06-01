Tidal Investments LLC Invests $210,000 in Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI)

Tidal Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 8,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UTI. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,745,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,591,000 after buying an additional 44,103 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 194.0% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,847,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219,052 shares during the period. Dumac Inc. acquired a new stake in Universal Technical Institute during the fourth quarter valued at $43,236,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Universal Technical Institute by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,188,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,566,000 after buying an additional 6,743 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its holdings in Universal Technical Institute by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,131,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,098,000 after buying an additional 109,255 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UTI opened at $35.54 on Friday. Universal Technical Institute, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.66 and a 1-year high of $36.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 36.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Universal Technical Institute ( NYSE:UTI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.07. Universal Technical Institute had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 21.25%. The business had revenue of $207.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.63 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Universal Technical Institute, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on UTI shares. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Lake Street Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of Universal Technical Institute from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Universal Technical Institute from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Universal Technical Institute from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.83.

In other Universal Technical Institute news, Director George W. Brochick sold 6,000 shares of Universal Technical Institute stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.84, for a total transaction of $191,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,516 shares in the company, valued at $1,035,309.44. This trade represents a 15.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Sherrell Smith sold 39,446 shares of Universal Technical Institute stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.85, for a total transaction of $1,098,571.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 177,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,954,849.20. This represents a 18.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 120,024 shares of company stock worth $3,466,170 over the last three months. Insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides transportation, skilled trades, and healthcare education programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, UTI and Concorde. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute, Marine Mechanics Institute, NASCAR Technical Institute, and MIAT College of Technology.

