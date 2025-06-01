Twinbeech Capital LP Invests $40.15 Million in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 182,986 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $40,145,000.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45,153 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $9,906,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Tallon Kerry Patrick purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth $800,000. Capital & Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 72.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 3,902 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $856,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 283,663 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $62,233,000 after acquiring an additional 77,972 shares during the period. Finally, Sax Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at $5,949,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMZN has been the topic of several research reports. Westpark Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $255.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.09.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In related news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 13,570 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.41, for a total value of $2,746,703.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 47,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,519,342.30. This trade represents a 22.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.79, for a total value of $541,129.05. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $24,050,626.20. The trade was a 2.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 99,537 shares of company stock valued at $20,018,625 over the last 90 days. 9.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $203.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $151.61 and a 1-year high of $242.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $190.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $208.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.30.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.21. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 9.29%. The firm had revenue of $155.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Amazon.com

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.